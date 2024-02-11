PetVivo (PETV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,166.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,447.79%.
PetVivo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PETV opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.11. PetVivo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
PetVivo Company Profile
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
