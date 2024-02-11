PetVivo (PETV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,166.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,447.79%.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETV opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.11. PetVivo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetVivo

PetVivo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetVivo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PETV Free Report ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.31% of PetVivo worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.