Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down to $40.72

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $37.20. Pinterest shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 12,876,539 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

