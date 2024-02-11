Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Benchmark

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $6,698,577. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

