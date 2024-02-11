ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.29. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 4,475,611 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,213,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

