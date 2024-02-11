Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Raised by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.