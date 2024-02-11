Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Eight Capital (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Eight Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$7.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

