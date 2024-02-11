Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted by DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2025 earnings at $16.64 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $723.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $728.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.