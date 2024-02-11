Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 64.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 1,768,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $17,169,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $10,741,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

