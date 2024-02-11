Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 13774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.