Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,712 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 319.78 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

