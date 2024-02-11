Rajesh A. Aji Sells 248 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $18,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,672.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

