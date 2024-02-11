Raymond James Downgrades Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Market Perform

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.