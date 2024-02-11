Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 643 ($8.06) target price on the stock.

Redrow Stock Performance

RDW stock opened at GBX 677.50 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.59, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 597.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 531.18.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 3,906.25%.

Insider Activity

Redrow Company Profile

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). 20.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

