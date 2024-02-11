Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDWFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 643 ($8.06) target price on the stock.

Redrow Stock Performance

RDW stock opened at GBX 677.50 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.59, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 597.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 531.18.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 3,906.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). 20.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.