Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 643 ($8.06) target price on the stock.
Redrow Stock Performance
RDW stock opened at GBX 677.50 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.59, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 597.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 531.18.
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 3,906.25%.
Insider Activity
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.