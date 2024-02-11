Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

