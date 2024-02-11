Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Republic Services by 1,185.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 419,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $175.35.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

