Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimball Electronics in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

