Reviewing Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of u-blox shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vislink Technologies and u-blox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $28.40 million 0.28 -$13.54 million ($50.90) -0.07 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 25.27

Profitability

u-blox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vislink Technologies and u-blox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -45.85% -29.58% -24.53% u-blox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and u-blox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vislink Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.26%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than u-blox.

Summary

u-blox beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products. The company also provides miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, an aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units; WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders; TrolleyLive RemotePro for remote live broadcasts; and IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access new monetization opportunities. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

