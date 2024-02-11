Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $11,993,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

