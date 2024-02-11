Royal Bank of Canada Increases Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$18.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$15.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a market cap of C$292.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.97.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

