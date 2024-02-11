Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.08.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 8.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE BBD.B opened at C$48.22 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.