Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.01% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.08.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
