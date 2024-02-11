Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.33 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.40. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

