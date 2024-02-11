RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

