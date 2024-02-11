Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 0.5 %

SB stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

