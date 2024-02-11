Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STC. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00. In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director Allan Brett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$67,998.00. Also, Director Marc Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

