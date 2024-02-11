ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up to $37.67

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.67, but opened at $39.16. ScanSource shares last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 47,615 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ScanSource Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.



ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

