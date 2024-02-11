SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $72,826.08 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of S stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.