SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $72,826.08 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.