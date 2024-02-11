SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $61,089.76 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60.

On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $29.70 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

