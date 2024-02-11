Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 1.4 %

BAP stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.