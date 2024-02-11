Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

