Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.