Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,593,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.50 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

