Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Atlassian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock valued at $69,245,290. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.18.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

