Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

