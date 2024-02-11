Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

