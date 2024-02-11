Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 741,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INDB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.