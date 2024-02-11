Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 741,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of INDB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
