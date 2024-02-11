Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 331,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $43.32 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

