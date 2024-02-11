Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

