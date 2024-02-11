Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 798.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE FLR opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

