Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,290 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Concentrix by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $83.93 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $148.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

