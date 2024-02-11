Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Customers Bancorp worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 738,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

