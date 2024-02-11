Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 5,521 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OZK opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.