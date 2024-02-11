Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.