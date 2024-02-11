Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,835,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ArcBest by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

