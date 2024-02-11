Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

