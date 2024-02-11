Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 231.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CE opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

