Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 13.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KBR by 32.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 5.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

