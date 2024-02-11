Shell Asset Management Co. Has $507,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

