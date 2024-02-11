Shell Asset Management Co. Has $518,000 Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

