Shell Asset Management Co. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,757,000 after acquiring an additional 153,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

