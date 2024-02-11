Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vertiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $5,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

